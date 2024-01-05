North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the East Carteret High School vs. West Craven High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Carteret High School is away from home against West Craven High School at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5.
East Carteret vs. West Craven Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Craven County Games Today
Other Carteret County Games Today
Havelock High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gramercy Christian School at Wilmington Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilmlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
