High school basketball is happening today in Durham County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Durham School of the Arts