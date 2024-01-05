Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Duplin County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kinston High School at East Duplin High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Beulaville, NC

Beulaville, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School