Craven County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Craven County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Havelock High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.