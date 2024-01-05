North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Cox Mill High School vs. West Cabarrus High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
West Cabarrus High School will host Cox Mill High School in Greater Metro 4A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
Cox Mill vs. West Cabarrus Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Concord, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cabarrus County Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richfield, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
