West Cabarrus High School will host Cox Mill High School in Greater Metro 4A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cox Mill vs. West Cabarrus Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cabarrus County Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Richfield, NC
  • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mooresville, NC
  • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Harrisburg, NC
  • Conference: Greater Metro 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Concord, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.