Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Chatham Charter School vs. Providence Grove High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Chatham Charter School is on the road versus Providence Grove High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham Charter vs. Prov. Grove Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Climax, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games Today
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chatham County Games Today
Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.