Chatham Charter School is on the road versus Providence Grove High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham Charter vs. Prov. Grove Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games Today

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chatham County Games Today

Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Siler City, NC

Siler City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Graham High School