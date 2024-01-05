Carteret County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Carteret County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Havelock High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gramercy Christian School at Wilmington Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wilmlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.