North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Carrboro High School vs. Vance County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A action on Friday, January 5, Vance County High School will host Carrboro High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Carrboro vs. Vance County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Henderson, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Orange County Games Today
Heritage High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raleigh Charter High School at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
