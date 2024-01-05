Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richfield, NC

Richfield, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School