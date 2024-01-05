Buncombe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Buncombe County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Buncombe High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
