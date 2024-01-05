For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brent Burns a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In six of 38 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play, Burns has accumulated two goals and eight assists.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:17 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 20:48 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 22:31 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

