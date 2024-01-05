Will Brendan Lemieux find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Lemieux has zero points on the power play.

Lemieux averages 0.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 8:53 Away W 6-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:48 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

