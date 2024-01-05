Ayden-Grifton High School travels to face Greene Central High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Eastern Plains 2A action.

Ayden-Grifton vs. Greene Central Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Snow Hill, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Greene County Games Today

Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Bethel, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pitt County Games Today

The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Richlands, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Goldsboro, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at Washington High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Washington, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bertie High School at Gates County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gatesville, NC
  • Conference: Four Rivers 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Bethel, NC
  • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

