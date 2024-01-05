Ayden-Grifton High School travels to face Greene Central High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Eastern Plains 2A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ayden-Grifton vs. Greene Central Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Greene County Games Today

Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bethel, NC

Bethel, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pitt County Games Today

The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bethel, NC

Bethel, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Washington, NC

Washington, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bertie High School at Gates County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gatesville, NC

Gatesville, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School