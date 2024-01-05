On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Lake Norman High School will host A.L. Brown High School in a clash between Greater Metro 4A teams.

A.L. Brown vs. Lake Norman Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Iredell County Games Today

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Lincoln Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Denver, NC

Denver, NC Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A

Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cabarrus County Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Richfield, NC

Richfield, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School