Wayne County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Wayne County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayetteville Academy at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Wayne High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
