The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drexel -2.5 139.5

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

UNC Wilmington's average game total this season has been 159.3, 19.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UNC Wilmington is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Drexel has had more success against the spread than UNC Wilmington this year, sporting an ATS record of 7-5-0, as opposed to the 4-5-0 record of UNC Wilmington.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 3 25% 72.6 158.4 63.7 137.3 134.2 UNC Wilmington 8 88.9% 85.8 158.4 73.6 137.3 145.6

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Dragons' record against the spread in CAA action last season was 10-7-0.

The Seahawks put up 22.1 more points per game (85.8) than the Dragons give up to opponents (63.7).

UNC Wilmington is 4-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 63.7 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 7-5-0 5-3 3-9-0 UNC Wilmington 4-5-0 1-1 6-3-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drexel UNC Wilmington 12-3 Home Record 11-3 3-9 Away Record 8-6 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 61.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

