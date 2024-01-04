UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-0 CAA) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Justin Moore: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|293rd
|69.3
|Points Scored
|85.4
|20th
|9th
|60.3
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|175th
|28th
|41.6
|Rebounds
|35.5
|231st
|47th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|328th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|9.4
|45th
|278th
|12.0
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|205th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
