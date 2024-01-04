Sampson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Sampson County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
