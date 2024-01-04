Thursday's ACC slate includes the NC State Wolfpack (12-0) meeting the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) at 7:00 PM ET.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

NC State Players to Watch

Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

