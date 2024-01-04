Thursday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Last time out, the Wolfpack won on Sunday 72-61 against Virginia.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature win of the season came in a 78-60 victory versus the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.

The Wolfpack have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

The Wolfpack have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 50) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 79) on November 19

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +296 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per contest (50th in college basketball).

