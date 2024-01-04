NC State vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Wolfpack took care of business in their last matchup 72-61 against Virginia on Sunday.
NC State vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66
NC State Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Wolfpack captured their signature win of the season, a 78-60 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
- NC State has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolfpack are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31
- 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
- River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game with a +296 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allow 56.3 per outing (50th in college basketball).
