The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid when taking on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Corbett Sports Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Campbell vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 1 point or more 13 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

Campbell has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Fighting Camels games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.