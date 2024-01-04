Harnett County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Harnett County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
