Emma Navarro, off the back of a good showing in the ASB Classic (being eliminated in the semifinals against Coco Gauff), will start action in the Hobart International (in Hobart, Australia) versus Clara Burel in the round of 32. At +1400, Navarro has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at Domain Tennis Centre.

Navarro at the 2024 Hobart International

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Domain Tennis Centre

Domain Tennis Centre Location: Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Navarro's Next Match

Navarro will begin play at the Hobart International by matching up with Burel in the round of 32 on Tuesday, January 9 (at 4:45 AM ET).

Navarro has current moneyline odds of -130 to win her next match versus Burel.

Navarro Stats

In her most recent match, Navarro lost 3-6, 1-6 against Gauff in the semifinals of the ASB Classic.

Through 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Navarro has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-16.

In nine hard-court tournaments over the past year, Navarro is 15-9 in matches.

In her 40 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Navarro has averaged 20.5 games.

On hard courts, Navarro has played 24 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.8 games per match while winning 53.4% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Navarro has won 64.0% of her games on serve, and 39.6% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Navarro has won 61.5% of her games on serve and 41.5% on return.

