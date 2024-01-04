The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Kaplan Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the William & Mary vs. Elon matchup.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Elon Moneyline

Elon vs. William & Mary Betting Trends

Elon has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Phoenix have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

William & Mary has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Tribe's 11 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.