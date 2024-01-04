Thursday's game at Kaplan Arena has the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) matching up with the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 78-76 win for William & Mary, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Elon vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 78, Elon 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. William & Mary

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-2.3)

William & Mary (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

William & Mary has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Elon's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tribe are 8-3-0 and the Phoenix are 8-2-0. William & Mary has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the past 10 games. Elon has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 80.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (306th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Elon pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by two boards per game.

Elon makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Elon has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (179th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (263rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.