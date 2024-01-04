The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) host the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) after winning three straight home games. The Tribe are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The over/under is 154.5 for the matchup.

Elon vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under William & Mary -2.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Elon has combined with its opponent to score more than 154.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Elon has a 157.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

Elon is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

William & Mary has been less successful against the spread than Elon this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-7-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark of Elon.

Elon vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total William & Mary 6 54.5% 76.6 157.1 74 150.8 143.3 Elon 5 50% 80.5 157.1 76.8 150.8 146

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

Against the spread in CAA play, the Tribe were 7-12-0 last year.

The Phoenix's 80.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 74 the Tribe give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 74 points, Elon is 2-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Elon vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) William & Mary 4-7-0 1-1 8-3-0 Elon 4-6-0 2-4 8-2-0

Elon vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits

William & Mary Elon 5-0 Home Record 5-0 0-6 Away Record 0-5 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 1-5-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 87.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 94.8 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

