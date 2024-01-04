Elon vs. William & Mary January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA slate includes the William & Mary Tribe (5-7, 0-0 CAA) versus the Elon Phoenix (6-5, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Elon vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Lowe: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Elon vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|117th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|83.8
|28th
|253rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|312th
|217th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|36.7
|182nd
|287th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|26th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|9.1
|61st
|166th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.2
|137th
|69th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
