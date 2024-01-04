How to Watch the Duke vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (9-4) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (12-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils score an average of 74.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cardinals allow.
- Duke has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.
- Louisville is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Cardinals put up 75.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils give up.
- When Louisville totals more than 60.9 points, it is 11-2.
- Duke is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
- This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Blue Devils concede.
- The Blue Devils' 46.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.3 higher than the Cardinals have conceded.
Duke Leaders
- Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 52 FG%
- Ashlon Jackson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
- Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Toledo
|W 70-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|W 68-34
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/31/2023
|Boston College
|W 80-75
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/14/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
