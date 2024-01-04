The Duke Blue Devils (7-4) play a fellow ACC opponent, the Louisville Cardinals (11-2), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Duke Players to Watch

Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Nina Rickards: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Nyla Harris: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

