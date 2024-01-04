Thursday's contest between the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals (12-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (9-4) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with Louisville taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

In their last game on Sunday, the Blue Devils earned an 80-75 victory against Boston College.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 69, Duke 66

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season on November 6 by claiming an 83-53 victory over the Richmond Spiders, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Cardinals have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 57) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 61) on November 14

82-63 at home over FGCU (No. 63) on December 10

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 65) on November 30

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 71) on December 20

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Oluchi Okananwa: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

10.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Jadyn Donovan: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 52 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 52 FG% Ashlon Jackson: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.9 per contest to rank 109th in college basketball.

At home the Blue Devils are scoring 76.3 points per game, six more than they are averaging on the road (70.3).

Duke is conceding fewer points at home (55.9 per game) than on the road (72.3).

