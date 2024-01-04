Thursday's CAA slate includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank
293rd 69.3 Points Scored 67.8 314th
360th 84.6 Points Allowed 62.8 20th
353rd 30.8 Rebounds 32.6 327th
242nd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 332nd
238th 6.9 3pt Made 5.9 308th
277th 12.1 Assists 12.6 245th
37th 9.6 Turnovers 12.2 213th

