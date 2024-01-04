Thursday's CAA slate includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 293rd 69.3 Points Scored 67.8 314th 360th 84.6 Points Allowed 62.8 20th 353rd 30.8 Rebounds 32.6 327th 242nd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 332nd 238th 6.9 3pt Made 5.9 308th 277th 12.1 Assists 12.6 245th 37th 9.6 Turnovers 12.2 213th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.