How to Watch Campbell vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (51.9%).
- Campbell has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 51.9% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 332nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 355th.
- The 68.5 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 16.8 fewer points than the Aggies allow (85.3).
- Campbell has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 85.3 points.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Campbell is averaging 19.9 more points per game (76.1) than it is when playing on the road (56.2).
- The Fighting Camels give up 61.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 67.8 on the road.
- In home games, Campbell is averaging 1.4 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (25.7%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 97-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|W 83-76
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|L 78-76
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|Delaware
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
