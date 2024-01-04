Thursday's contest at Corbett Sports Center has the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) going head to head against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 win for Campbell, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 72, N.C. A&T 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-1.4)

Campbell (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

N.C. A&T is 6-6-0 against the spread, while Campbell's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Aggies have a 9-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Camels have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 games, N.C. A&T is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Campbell has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.5 points per game, 307th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.9 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball.

Campbell grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (330th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of its opponents.

Campbell hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (272nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 27.4% from deep.

Campbell and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Camels commit 12.2 per game (223rd in college basketball) and force 12 (186th in college basketball).

