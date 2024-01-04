How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats average only 1.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (70.7).
- Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 70.7 points.
- Appalachian State is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Mountaineers record 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Bobcats give up (58.1).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 58.1 points, it is 7-3.
- When Texas State gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 8-4.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats give up.
- The Bobcats make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Faith Alston: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62)
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 52.9 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 99-91
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Mercer
|W 81-78
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Louisiana
|W 69-56
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|Texas State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
