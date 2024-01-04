Thursday's game features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) facing off at Mitchell Center (on January 4) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Appalachian State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 74, South Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-5.4)

Appalachian State (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Both South Alabama and Appalachian State are 7-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Jaguars have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mountaineers have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. South Alabama has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Appalachian State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers put up 78.6 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per outing (23rd in college basketball). They have a +199 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Appalachian State is 16th in college basketball at 42.5 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 37.5 its opponents average.

Appalachian State knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 30.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30%.

Appalachian State has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.3 (23rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (246th in college basketball).

