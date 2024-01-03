Western Carolina vs. Citadel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 3
The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.
Western Carolina vs. Citadel Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: McAlister Field House
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Western Carolina
|-1.5
|137.5
Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- Western Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Western Carolina's contests this year have an average total of 143.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Catamounts are 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- Western Carolina has had less success against the spread than Citadel this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 6-3-0 record of Citadel.
Western Carolina vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Western Carolina
|5
|50%
|77.2
|150.6
|66.0
|131.5
|143.1
|Citadel
|3
|33.3%
|73.4
|150.6
|65.5
|131.5
|137.8
Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends
- Western Carolina won 12 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Catamounts score 77.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 65.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Western Carolina totals more than 65.5 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Western Carolina vs. Citadel Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Western Carolina
|6-4-0
|3-2
|3-7-0
|Citadel
|6-3-0
|3-3
|3-6-0
Western Carolina vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits
|Western Carolina
|Citadel
|6-0
|Home Record
|4-1
|5-2
|Away Record
|2-4
|2-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-0-0
|4-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-3-0
|86.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.6
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.0
|1-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-1-0
|2-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-4-0
