There is high school basketball action in Union County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sun Valley High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 3

7:15 PM ET on January 3 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Legion Collegiate Academy at Marvin Ridge High School