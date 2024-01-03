The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) hit the court against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in Big South play.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 61.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Spartans allow.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, UNC Asheville is 3-0.

South Carolina Upstate has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.2 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Spartans average are only 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (54.9).

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

UNC Asheville has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.

This year the Spartans are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 36.8 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Spartans have conceded.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 42.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 42.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Jaila Lee: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Lalmani Simmons: 12 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

12 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Jamaya Blanks: 5.1 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

UNC Asheville Schedule