UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6, 0-0 Big South) meeting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7, 0-0 Big South) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Ahmir Langlais: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Alves: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|50th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|268th
|282nd
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|178th
|229th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|298th
|116th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|58th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|94th
|32nd
|17.3
|Assists
|13.3
|200th
|211th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
