Wednesday's contest at G.B. Hodge Center has the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) squaring off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 win for South Carolina Upstate, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 72-34 victory over Brevard on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 62, UNC Asheville 61

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 207) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 72-71 win at home on December 21.

UNC Asheville has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 207) on December 21

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on December 9

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 42.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 42.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Jaila Lee: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Lalmani Simmons: 12.0 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

12.0 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Jamaya Blanks: 5.1 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 61.2 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 54.9 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs score 69.2 points per game at home, and 55.2 away.

UNC Asheville is giving up fewer points at home (49.0 per game) than on the road (61.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.