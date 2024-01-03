How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are welcoming in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) for a matchup of Big South foes at Kimmel Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 308th.
- The Bulldogs record 11.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Spartans allow (70.5).
- When UNC Asheville puts up more than 70.5 points, it is 8-4.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UNC Asheville is averaging 17.5 more points per game (92) than it is away from home (74.5).
- In 2023-24, the Bulldogs are allowing 65.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 86.5.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville has played better in home games this season, averaging 10.5 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 37.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.3% clip in away games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/23/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 79-70
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ UAB
|L 90-85
|Bartow Arena
|1/3/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/10/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
