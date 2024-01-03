Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Stanly County, North Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Rowan High School at Gray Stone Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Richfield, NC

Richfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at South Stanly High School