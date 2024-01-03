The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
San Diego State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aztecs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • San Diego State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.
  • The Aztecs score 77.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 72.2 the Bulldogs give up.
  • San Diego State is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • Fresno State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 171st.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow.
  • Fresno State has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • San Diego State scores 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.0 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Aztecs are allowing 11.8 fewer points per game (60.5) than when playing on the road (72.3).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, San Diego State has performed better when playing at home this year, making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than away (72.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Fresno State made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Portland State L 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ San Diego W 71-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 Nevada - Save Mart Center
1/13/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

