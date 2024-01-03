Rockingham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Rockingham County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magna Vista High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Eden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stokes High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.