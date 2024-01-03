Randolph County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Randolph County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at South Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Norwood, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
