Pitt County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Pitt County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Pitt High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Winterville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ayden, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarboro High School at Bertie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Windsor, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
