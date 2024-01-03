Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Orange County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chapel Hill High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woods Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Orange High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eno River Academy