The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 53.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central is 5-5 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
  • Chattanooga is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Mocs record 5.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles allow (69.6).
  • When Chattanooga totals more than 69.6 points, it is 4-1.
  • North Carolina Central is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The Mocs are making 44.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.7%).

North Carolina Central Leaders

  • Kyla Bryant: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
  • Kimeira Burks: 14.2 PTS, 2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)
  • Morgan Callahan: 10.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 35.8 FG%
  • Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%
  • Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville W 65-63 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 70-65 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Furman L 73-63 Timmons Arena
1/3/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/6/2024 Howard - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/8/2024 Norfolk State - McDougald-McLendon Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.