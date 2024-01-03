The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 136.5 in the matchup.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 11 games this season, NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 136.5 points.

NC State has an average total of 150 in its outings this year, 13.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolfpack's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

This season, NC State has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Wolfpack have entered four games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.

NC State has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 9 81.8% 79.8 143.4 70.2 135.8 148.1 Notre Dame 4 30.8% 63.6 143.4 65.6 135.8 133.3

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

NC State compiled a 10-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Wolfpack average 79.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 65.6 the Fighting Irish allow.

When NC State puts up more than 65.6 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-7-0 3-5 7-4-0 Notre Dame 6-7-0 4-2 4-9-0

NC State vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Notre Dame 15-2 Home Record 11-8 4-6 Away Record 0-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

